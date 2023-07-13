Two people missing in Russian Krasnodar Region flash floods found dead in the sea

KRASNODAR, July 13./TASS/. A young girl and a man, who were reported missing amid flash floods in Tuapse, a city in Russia’s Krasnodar Region, have been found dead in the sea, the prosecutor’s office in the region told TASS on Thursday.

"Two people were found dead in the sea," the agency said, specifying that the girl was born in 2003, while the man - in 1956. It said that both were found in a private house which had been washed away into the river.

On Wednesday, after heavy rains caused partial flooding in the Tyumensky neighborhood in Tuapse, a private house was washed away into the Kazachya Shchel river, which flows into the Black Sea. Three people were inside: 23-year-old and 19-year-old local female residents, as well as a 15-year-old teenager. Also missing is a 67-year-old man who was in a car washed away by water currents into the sea. The region’s Investigative Committee opened a criminal case over the negligence-caused deaths.

Three times the monthly norm of precipitation - more than 280 mm - has fallen in the Tuapse district of the Krasnodar Region since Tuesday evening; water levels in three local rivers have risen. A state of emergency was introduced in the villages of Dzhubga, Tenginskoye, Novomikhailovskoye and Nebugskoye, local residents were evacuated. As of Thursday, seven people, including two children, are staying in temporary accommodation centers. The building of a regional clinic, four kindergartens, five schools, a children's art center, a stadium, and an administration building in Dzhubga are partially submerged under water. An automobile bridge and three pedestrian bridges in different communities were destroyed. Utility systems were damaged.