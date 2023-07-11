Ukrainian forces shell DPR settlements 63 times per day

DONETSK, July 11. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces shelled the settlements in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) with 364 shells from cannon artillery and multiple launch rocket systems over the past day, the DPR mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes (JCCC) said on Tuesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, the mission reported 63 cases of shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces," the report said.

Two civilians were injured in the shelling, while two residential buildings in Donetsk and a civilian infrastructure building were damaged.