Cleanup operations after Kakhovka HPP collapse practically over — deputy PM

NOVAYA KAKHOVKA /Kherson Region/, July 10. /TASS/. The operation to clean up the collapse of the Kakhovka Hydropower Plant (HPP) is practically over in the city of Novaya Kakhovka, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said on Monday after visiting the area.

Khusnullin visited several settlements in the Kherson Region that were most affected by floods triggered by the Kakhovka HPP dam burst.

"We inspected the progress of cleanup and restoration works. I would like to note that this work is almost completely finished. There is one well left to be put in order. The rest have been drained. The water has been pumped out. It was a pleasant surprise for me to see that people are already planting flowers," he said.

According to the deputy prime minister, the local authorities have enough specialists and resources to finish the works and praised the local administration for the good organization of cleanup efforts.

On the morning of June 6, the Ukrainian military launched a missile attack on the Kakhovka HPP, which resulted in the destruction of gate sluice valves at the HPP’s dam, triggering an uncontrolled discharge of water. Water levels in Novaya Kakhovka rose to 12 meters. The destruction of the hydropower plant has caused serious environmental damage with farmlands along the Dnieper River being washed away. Additionally, there is a risk that the North Crimean Canal may run low and become too shallow. According to emergency services, the flooding left 55 people dead and 152 injured.