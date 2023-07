MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Two Ukrainian rockets were shot down in Russia’s southern Bryansk Region bordering Ukraine; no one was hurt, the region’s governor, Alexander Bogomaz, said on Sunday.

"Today, the Russian army’s air defense systems shot down two Ukrainian rockets. One of them destroyed a sawmill in the settlement of Bytosh. No one was injured," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the governor, specialists are working at the site.