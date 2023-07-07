Kiev troops shelled DPR 57 times in past day, two civilians killed

DONETSK, July 7. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine carried out a total of 57 shelling attacks targeting the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Thursday, killing two civilians and injuring eight, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes said early on Friday.

"A total of 336 various munitions were fired [towards DPR]," the mission said on its Telegram channel.

Kiev troops used MLRS rockets, as well as 155mm and 152mm artillery rounds in these attacks.

Two civilian residents of the DPR were reported to be killed and eight were injured. 36 dwellings were damaged.

A total of 18 Ukrainian shelling attacks were registered in the republic on the previous day, July 5.