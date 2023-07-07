Detained Ukrainian pilot suspected of sabotage transferred to Moscow

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Ukrainian pilot Alexander Morozov, detained after his plane crashed in western Russia’s Bryansk Region, has been transferred to Moscow’s Lefortovo prison after his case was referred to Moscow judicial authorities, a law enforcement source has told TASS.

"Alexander Morozov, charged with unlawfully crossing the Russian border, smuggling of firearms and ammunition through the state border a and sabotage act has been taken to the Lefortovo jail for further investigation. His case has also been handed over to Moscow," the source said.