MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. A suburb in Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) was shelled by Ukrainian troops from Grad multiple launch rocket systems, leaving it without power supply, Gorlovka’s Mayor Ivan Prikhodko said on Thursday.

"Ukrainian troops shelled the settlement of 19/20 mines (Gorlovka’s Nikitovsky district) from BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket systems. <…> The settlement has been left without electricity as a result of Ukraine’s armed aggression," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the DPR’s mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes, six 152mm shells were fired at the settlement from Ukraine’s positions in the village of Shcherbinovka.