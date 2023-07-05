School in borderline village in Russia’s Kursk Region damaged by Ukrainian shelling

KURSK, July 5. /TASS/. A school in the borderline village of Tyotkino in the Kursk Region has been seriously damaged in a shelling by the Ukrainian army.

According to regional Governor Roman Starovoyt, in all, 12 incoming strikes were recorded with no casualties.

"The village of Tyotkino in the Glushkovsky District was shelled by the Ukrainian armed forces. In all, 12 hits were registered. School No. 2 sustained serious damage," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

One residential building was also damaged. According to the governor, maintenance work will begin as soon as possible.