Powerful explosion sound heard in Donetsk, Makeyevka

DONETSK, July 4. /TASS/. A sound of a powerful explosion was heard in Donetsk and Makeyevka Tuesday evening, according to a TASS reporter.

According to Donetsk Mayor Alexey Kuzmin, Ukrainian armed forces shell Voroshilovsky and Kalininsky districts of the city. The authorities call to refrain from going outside.

The explosion shattered windows in hundreds of private and multi-apartment buildings, a source in emergency services told TASS.

"The blast wave was so powerful it shattered windows in several districtsof Makeyevka, including downtown, even in the administration building. It is hundreds of buildings," the source said.

Residents of several Makeyevka districts hid in basements, the source added.

The details of the incident are being investigated.