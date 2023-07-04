Intensity of Ukraine’s shelling attacks on Shebekino decreases – governor

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. The situation in the city of Shebekino, located in the Belgorod Region near the Ukrainian border, is improving, with the number of daily shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops reduced to two Belgorod Region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Tuesday.

"The situation in Shebekino has changed for the better. During the period of the highest escalation, more than 850 shells hit Shebekino every day. <…> In the past week, there were only two shelling attacks causing minor damage," he said.

People whose houses are intact are returning to the city. The governor promised that damaged housing will be restored by winter.