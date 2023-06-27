Ukrainian forces shell Donetsk People’s Republic 40 times over day

DONETSK, June 28. /TASS/. Over the past day, Ukrainian forces have shelled the settlements of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 40 times, firing a total of 227 rounds of ammunition, according to the mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes (JCCC).

The mission wrote in its Telegram channel that the Ukrainian forces used multiple launch rocket systems, 152-mm and 155-mm caliber barrel artillery. They shelled the territories of five settlements in the Donetsk People's Republic. One person died as a result of the shelling.