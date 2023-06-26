Active fire extinguished at large zoo in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don

ROSTOV-ON-DON, June 26./TASS/. An active fire has been extinguished at Rostov-on-Don zoo, the head of the firefighting department at the emergencies ministry’s Rostov Region directorate has told journalists.

"At 9:01 p.m. Moscow time the open fire was eventually put out. Currently, work is underway to wet down and dismantle building structures. All animals were evacuated by the zoo staff and firefighters," Viktor Kosov said.

The zoo in Rostov-on-Don is one of the largest in Russia and Europe boasting one of the best collections of animals in the country. The entire territory is a unique recreational area within the city boundary with a total area of 56.97 hectares.