Fire reported at large zoo in Russia's Rostov-on-Don

ROSTOV-ON-DON, June 26./TASS/. A fire has broken out at Rostov-on-Don zoo, rescuers were rushed to the scene, the press service of the emergencies ministry’s directorate for the Rostov Region reports.

"A fire occurred in the territory of the zoo in Rostov-on-Don, rescuers headed to the scene," the report said.

The zoo in Rostov-on-Don is one of the largest in Russia and Europe boasting one of the best collections of animals in the country. The entire territory is a unique recreational area within the city boundary with a total area of 56.97 hectares.

There is no danger that the fire will spread. No casualties have been reported, the press service specified. Earlier reports said the blaze had engulfed an area of 300 square meters.