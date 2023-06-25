One civilian killed, several more wounded in central Donetsk in Ukraine’s shelling attack

DONETSK, June 25. /TASS/. One civilian was killed and several more were wounded in central Donetsk as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops, a spokesman for the local emergencies services told TASS on Sunday.

"One person was killed. Several others were wounded," he said.

The strike was delivered at the area around the Akula business center.

According to preliminary data, shelling was conducted from HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems.

According to the mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes, Ukrainian troops staged eight shelling attacks on Donetsk during the day.