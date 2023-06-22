Russia’s IC puts on wanted list 150 Ukrainian war criminals

BREST, June 22. /TASS/. Russia’s Investigative Committee has declared 150 military personnel wanted for complicity in crimes committed by the Kiev regime, the head of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, said at the Brest Fortress-Hero memorial complex at events marking the Day of Memory and Mourning.

"We are also conducting investigations there. We have put 150 war criminals on the wanted list for crimes committed by the Ukrainian military," he said.

Earlier, speaking in an interview with TASS, Bastrykin said that courts in the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics had already sentenced more than 30 Ukrainian militants to long prison terms, including life imprisonment, for crimes against civilians.