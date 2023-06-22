Number of casualties in Kakhovka HPP collapse up to 46 — emergency services

TASS, June 22. The number of casualties as a result of the collapse of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) and large-scale flooding of the Kherson Region has risen to 46, emergency services told TASS on Thursday.

"According to the latest data, 46 people died and 122 were injured. They were hospitalized with hypothermia and other injuries," a source said.

On the morning of June 6, the Ukrainian military launched a missile attack on the Kakhovka HPP, which resulted in the destruction of gate sluice valves at the HPP’s dam, triggering an uncontrolled discharge of water. The destruction of the hydro power plant has caused serious environmental damage with farmlands along the Dnieper River being washed away. Additionally, there is a risk that the North Crimean Canal may run low and become too shallow. The Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case under Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code (Act of Terrorism).