US Coast Guard says there is hope crew of missing submersible will be rescued

NEW YORK, June 22. /TASS/. Chances still remain that the crew of the submersible Titan that went missing in the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday, will be rescued, with the search and rescue activities in full swing, U.S. Coast Guard Spokesman Jason Frederick told a press conference on Wednesday.

"I think when you're in the middle of a search and rescue case, you always have hope that's why we're doing what we do," he said when asked a respective question.

Experts have not managed to identify the precise source of noises that were registered underwater earlier, Frederick added.

"The good news is what I can tell you is we're searching in the area where the noises were detected and will continue to do so," he noted.

On June 19, 2023, OceanGate Expeditions reported that it had lost contact with the submersible that was designed to transport tourists to the site of the Titanic's sinking. According to the Northeast Division of the US Coast Guard, there were five people on board the submersible, and communication with them was lost about 1 hour and 45 minutes after the dive on Sunday. The Titan is capable of providing air to those on board for up to 96 hours.

According to Sky News, the following individuals are on board the Titan: Stockton Rush, president and founder of OceanGate Expeditions; Paul-Henri Nargeolet, a French diver; Hamish Harding, a British billionaire who owns the company Action Aviation; Shahzada Dawood, a 48-year-old Pakistani businessman who resides in the UK; and Sulaiman Dawood, his 19-year-old son who also resides in the UK.