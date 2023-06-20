At least 4 people killed, two injured in blast at gunpowder plant in Tambov, Russia

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. /TASS/. At least four people were killed and two more sustained injuries following a blast at a gunpowder factory in the Russian city of Tambov, some 420 kilometers southeast of Moscow, a spokesman for the local emergency services told TASS on Tuesday.

"An explosion occurred at the gunpowder plant in Tambov," the source said. "According to the latest information, four people were killed and two more injured."

Per the local emergency services, a fire erupted at the plant following the blast, covering an area of one square meter.

Maxim Yegorov, the head of the Tambov Region, told reporters earlier that the alleged incident at the plant was caused by human error.

"An explosion was reported at the gunpowder manufacturing plant in Tambov today and it resulted in a fire," Yegorov said. "I have cut my work trip across the region short and immediately departed to the scene of the incident."

"Human error was the reason for the fire. I can state without any doubt that it was not a terrorist attack. Unfortunately, there were casualties reported," he added.

Four fire-fighting brigades including 16 personnel are currently involved in relief efforts at the scene of the incident.