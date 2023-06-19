Explosions reported in Ukraine-controlled city of Zaporozhye, politician says

MELITOPOL, June 20. /TASS/. A series of explosions took place in the Ukraine-controlled city of Zaporozhye in the early hours of Tuesday, Chairman of the We Stand With Russian movement Vladimir Rogov said.

"A series of explosions took place in the city of Zaporozhye, temporarily occupied by Nazis, at 1:00 a.m.," he wrote on Telegram.

According to Ukraine’s official air raid resource, air raid sirens earlier went off in the Dnepropetrovsk, Kirovograd, Nikolayev, Odessa, Poltava, Sumy and Kharkov regions, as well as in the Ukraine-controlled areas of the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.