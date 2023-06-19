Ukrainian military’s shelling leaves 22 civilians wounded in DPR in past 24 hours

DONETSK, June 20. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces shelled towns and villages in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 16 times in the past day, leaving 22 civilians wounded, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes said.

According to the mission, the Ukrainian military’s attacks involved HIMARS multiple rocket launchers along with 152 mm and 155 mm artillery systems. A total of 93 munitions were fired.

The attacks damaged three civilian infrastructure facilities.