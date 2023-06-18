Ukraine’s military bombards DPR 35 times in a day — DPR mission

DONETSK, June 19. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military bombarded the settlements of the People’s Republic of Donetsk (DPR) 35 times over the past day, firing 214 munitions, the DPR mission to the Joint Ceasefire Control and Coordination Center reported on Monday. As a result of the shelling, eight civilians were injured.

According to the data published in the mission’s Telegram channel, the Ukrainian troops used multiple launch rocket systems, as well as barreled artillery of 152 and 155 mm caliber. The Ukrainian armed forces carried out strikes on the areas of four settlements in the DPR. Seven residential buildings and three civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged, the report says.

On June 17, 33 bombardments of the territory of the DPR by the Ukrainian armed forces were recorded.