DONETSK, June 18. /TASS/. In the past 24 hours, Ukrainian armed forces shelled DPR settlements for over 30 times, firing 199 munitions, the DPR mission to the Joint Coordination and Control Center (JCCC) on Ukrainian war crimes reported Saturday.

According to the mission’s Telegram channel, a total of 33 shellings with multiple launch rocket systems and field artillery (155 mm and 152 mm) were registered. The strikes targeted Alexandrovka, Gorlovka, Donetsk, Makeyevka, Panteleymonovka and Yasinovataya.

The strikes resulted in one killed civilians and three injured, including one infant. A total of 11 houses and 2 civilian infrastructure objects were damaged.