Ukrainian forces shell Donetsk Region 23 times over day — mission

DONETSK, June 13. /TASS/. The Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 23 times over the past day, according to the DPR mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes.

According to data posted on the Telegram channel of the mission, fire opening with use of multiple launch rocket systems and 155 mm and 152 mm artillery pieces was registered 23 times. A total of 145 munitions was fired.

One noncombatant woman died and six noncombatants were injured as a result of shelling, including a child born in 2022. Eight houses and three civil infrastructure facilities were damaged.