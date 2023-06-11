Ukrainian troops fire almost 40 shells at DPR communities over 24 hours

DONETSK, June 12. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces have fired 38 shells at the Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) population centers over the past 24 hours, the DPR mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes (JCCC) said.

According to information published on the mission’s Telegram channel, eight bombardments using 122mm, 152mm and 155mm conventional artillery have been recorded.

Ukrainian troops opened fire on the Shirokaya Balka settlement, the cities of Donetsk, Yasinovataya, Makeyevka and the Donetsk suburb of Yelenovka.

There was no information on any civilian casualties. Two civilian infrastructure facilities have been damaged.

On June 10, 35 bombardments on the part of Ukraine were registered.