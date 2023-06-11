Zaporozhye Region’s Tokmak shelled by Ukrainian troops from Grad multiple rocket launchers

MELITOPOL, June 12. /TASS/. The city of Tokmak in the Zaporozhye Region was shelled by Ukrainian troops from Grad multiple rocket launchers, Vladimir Rogov, leader of the We Are Together With Russia movement, said on Sunday.

"Tokmak is being shelled by Ukrainian militants, At about 10:30 p.m. today, the Nazi staged a shelling attack on the city from multiple launch rocket systems," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to preliminary data, shelling was conducted from Grad systems with the use of unguided long-range rockets of the Western make, he added.