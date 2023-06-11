Ukraine’s military fires 30 shells at Kherson Region settlements overnight

GENICHESK, June 11. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military fired 30 shells at settlements in the Kherson Region over the past night, a spokesman for the regional emergency services said on Sunday.

"Throughout the night, the Kiev regime kept shelling civilian infrastructure in the settlements of Novaya Kakhovka, Kakhovka, Velikaya Lepetikha, Sofiyevka and Sagy, firing a total of 30 tube artillery shells. Victims among civilians and infrastructural damage are being specified," the spokesman said.

On June 10, the Ukrainian military fired seven artillery shells and MLRS (multiple launch rocket system) rockets against the communities of Peschanoye and Staraya Zburyevka, eight munitions against Kazachiy Lageri, 12 against Nechayev, 14 against Alyoshki and 18 against Golaya Pristan.