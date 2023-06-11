Russia’s Emergencies Ministry delivers 75 tons of products to flood zone of Kakhovka HPP

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Employees of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry delivered 75 tons of food and 30 tons of bottled water to the flood zone in the Kherson region where the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant was destructed.

"At the moment, the Russian Emergencies Ministry has already delivered about 75 tons of food and 30 tons of bottled water," the press service of the ministry told TASS.

The Emergencies Ministry noted that among the local residents there are those who refuse to leave their homes. In this case, rescuers distribute water and food to people, which continue to be delivered to the emergency zone.

The water level in the Kakhovka reservoir continues to decline.

"In some areas where the water has gone, employees of the Emergencies Ministry help municipal services to pump it out. For a more efficient result, pumping equipment delivered earlier is used. So, about 49,000 cubic meters were pumped out in Novaya Kakhovka," the ministry added.

In total, 795 people and 344 units of equipment were involved in the elimination of the consequences of emergencies in the Kherson region.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces inflicted a missile strike on the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant on the morning of June 6, destroying its valves and prompting an uncontrolled release of water. Thirty-five settlements and areas have been affected by floodwaters. Residents of nearby settlements are being evacuated. Officials said eight people were killed during the flooding. Two of them were killed in an artillery strike on an evacuation center, according to the officials.

Since the start of the rescue operation, more than 6,000 people have been evacuated, including 235 children and 81 people with limited mobility.

The destruction of the dam has caused serious damage to the environment, washed away farmlands along the Dnieper and raised the risk of the North Crimean Canal drying up. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the attack on the Kakhovka HPP a deliberate act of sabotage by Ukraine and said that the Kiev regime should be held responsible for the consequences.