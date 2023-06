TASS, June 11. An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) crashed on Sunday in the Zhukovsky district of the Kaluga region, Governor Vladislav Shapsha announced this on his Telegram channel. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties.

"An unmanned aerial vehicle crashed in the Zhukovsky district near the village of Strelkovka. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties," he wrote.

According to the governor, special services are working on the spot.