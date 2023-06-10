Almost 7,000 people evacuated from flooded areas of Kherson region — acting governor

GENICHESK, June 11. /TASS/. Almost 7,000 people were evacuated from the flooded areas of the Kherson region after the emergency at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, Acting Governor of the Kherson Region Vladimir Saldo reported on his Telegram channel.

"By the end of June 10, almost 7,000 people were evacuated from the flooded territories of the Kherson region (323 of them were children, 112 people with limited mobility), including 902 people per day. Of the total number of evacuees, about 1,500 people are in temporary accommodation centers," he wrote.

According to Saldo, work has been organized at temporary accommodation centers to provide affected residents with certificates confirming the fact of residence in the emergency zone and the loss of essentials.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces inflicted a missile strike on the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant on the morning of June 6, destroying its valves and prompting an uncontrolled release of water. Thirty-five settlements and areas have been affected by floodwaters. Residents of nearby settlements are being evacuated. Officials said eight people were killed during the flooding. Two of them were killed in an artillery strike on an evacuation center, according to the officials. More than 60 people were taken to hospitals.

The destruction of the dam has caused serious damage to the environment, washed away farmlands along the Dnieper and raised the risk of the North Crimean Canal drying up. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the attack on the Kakhovka HPP a deliberate act of sabotage by Ukraine and said that the Kiev regime should be held responsible for the consequences.