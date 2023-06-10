Kiev troops shelled DPR 18 times in past day, three civilians injured

DONETSK, June 10. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine carried out a total of 18 shelling attacks targeting the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Friday, in which three civilians were injured, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes said early on Saturday.

According to the mission’s daily bulletin, posted on its official Telegram channel, a total of 124 munitions were used for these attacks, including artillery shells and MLRS rockets.

Four populated areas in the DPR came under attack. Three civilians were wounded. Apart from that, 10 houses and two civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged.

A total of 44 Ukrainian shelling attacks were registered in the republic on the previous day, June 8.