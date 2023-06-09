Drone hits office building in Belgorod, fire promptly put out — governor

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. No casualties were reported after an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) crashed into an office building in Belgorod, and the subsequent fire was quickly extinguished, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.

"In Belgorod, a UAV collided with an office block, starting a fire. No detonation followed, but the drone itself caught fire. It has already been put out. There were no casualties, but there is minor damage to the roof and boiler room, and two cars were damaged by shrapnel," he wrote.

According to Gladkov, Belgorod Mayor Valentin Demidov and emergency services have arrived at the scene.