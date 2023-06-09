Over 15 civilians injured in Ukrainian shelling of DPR in 24 hours — DPR Head

DONETSK, June 9. /TASS/. In the past 24 hours, 16 civilians were injured in DPR, Acting DPR Head Denis Pushilin announced Thursday.

"Overall, in the past 24 hours, 16 people were injured; all of them are being provided with necessary medical aid," Pushilin said on his Telegram channel.

In addition, over 20 houses and infrastructure facilities were damaged in Donetsk and Gorlovka.

On Thursday, Ukrainian armed forces carried out massive strikes on Gorlovka; according to the authorities, four people were killed. According to the DPR mission to the Joint Coordination and Control Center on Ukrainian war crimes, about 40 missiles were fired at the city, including rockets. Ukrainian forces also targeted Donetsk, Makeyevka and outskirts of Volnovakha.