17 people rescued from roofs in flooded Korsunka near Novaya Kakhovka

NOVAYA KAKHOVKA /Kherson Region/, June 7. /TASS/. Seventeen people were rescued from the roofs of their houses in the village of Korsunka near Novaya Kakhovka, which was flooded as a result of the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydropower Plant, local authorities said on Tuesday.

"Seventeen people have been saved from roofs in Korsunka," the city’s operations headquarters said.

Ukrainian forces shelled the Kakhovka HPP in the early morning hours on Tuesday, presumably using missiles fired from an Olkha multiple launch rocket system (MLRS). The gate valves of the plant’s dam collapsed as a result of the shelling, causing water to pour out uncontrollably.

As of now, the water level in Novaya Kakhovka has risen to above 12 meters. Fourteen settlements have been flooded and up to 80 are at risk of being inundated. People are being evacuated from neighboring settlements. However, according to local authorities, large-scale evacuations are not necessary.