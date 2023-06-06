Water in Zaporozhye NPP basins not used to cool reactors down — expert

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. The nuclear reactors at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) are not cooled by water from the plant’s basins, adviser to Rosenergoatom company Renat Karchaa said on the air with Channel One television.

"People very often <...> try to associate spent nuclear fuel holding basins with nuclear reactor cooling. The water in these pools is not used to cool the nuclear reactors down. This water is part of a closed system. These basins have no connection to the Kakhovka reservoir," the adviser said.

Several methods are in place to replenish water reserves in the basins, Karchaa noted. "This includes both an artesian well and a technical water supply system. After all, there is the Dnieper. Only technical means are important here and these are available," he added.