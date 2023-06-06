Farming lands along Dnieper flooded due to destruction of Kakhovka HPP — governor

GENICHESK, June 6. /TASS/. Farming lands along the Dnieper River have been flooded following the uncontrolled discharge of water from the Kakhovka hydropower plant’s (HPP) dam lake caused by Ukraine’s missile strike, acting governor of the Kherson Region Vladimir Saldo said on Tuesday.

"Fields along the river are flooded, civilian infrastructure has been disrupted," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Ukrainian forces shelled the Kakhovka HPP in the early morning hours on Tuesday, presumably using missiles fired from an Olkha multiple launch rocket system (MLRS). Slide gate valves on the plant’s dam collapsed as a result of the shelling, triggering an uncontrolled discharge of water.