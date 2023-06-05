Ukrainian forces shell Donetsk Region 52 times over day — mission

DONETSK, June 5. /TASS/. The Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 52 times over the past day, according to the DPR mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes.

"The mission reported 52 facts of fire opening by Ukrainian armed units over the past day," it said on its Telegram channel. "Three hundred and thirty various munitions [were fired]," the mission said.

Five settlements in the Republic were under fire. A noncombatant woman was wounded as a result of shelling. Nineteen houses and a civil infrastructure facility were damaged.