Fire at Novosibirsk hospital put out – emergencies ministry

NOVOSIBIRSK, June 4. /TASS/. The fire at Novosibirsk’s Central Clinical Hospital has been extinguished, the Russian emergencies ministry’s Novosibirsk region department said on Sunday.

"The fire was completely extinguished at 10:47 p.m. local time (6:47 p.m. Moscow time)," it said.

The fire at the Central Clinical Hospital started at 3:25 p.m. local time (11:25 a.m. Moscow time). According to preliminary data, it was caused by a short circuit. The fire engulfed an area of 1,800 square meters. A total of 173 patients and medics were evacuated. No one was hurt.