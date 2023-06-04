Ukrainian troops fire 15 rockets at DPR’s Gorlovka — mission

DONETSK, June 4. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have shelled the settlement of Gorlovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), firing 15 rockets from a multiple launch rocket system, the DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center for issues related to Ukrainian war crimes wrote on its Telegram channel on Sunday.

According to the mission, Gorlovka was shelled at 9:15 a.m. from the settlement of Nelepovka. It was a second rocket strike at the DPR within 15 minutes. Alexandrovka was shelled at 9:00 a.m. with ten rockets fired.