Three civilians wounded by fragments of rockets downed in Melitopol shelling — politician

MELITOPOL, June 4. /TASS/. Three people were wounded during Ukrainain shelling of the Zaporozhye Region’s Melitopol, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the 'We Are Together with Russia’ movement, said.

"The consequences of the shelling of Melitopol by the Ukrainian fighters. Fragments of downed rockets damaged the residential buildings in the Mirny settlement in the Melitopol district. According to preliminary information, three people were wounded, they are receiving medical treatment", he wrote on his Telegram channel.

On Saturday, the operational services of the Zaporozhye Region reported several explosions to the north of Melitopol.