Death toll of train crash in India rises to 261 — South Eastern Railway Spokesman

NEW DELHI, June 3. /TASS/. The death toll of the railway crash in India has increased to 261 people, says Aditya Chaudhary, Chief Public Relations Officer of the South Eastern Railway.

"The death toll in the Balasore train accident has risen to 261," Chaudhary said, according to the Press Trust of India, adding that "rescue of injured passengers has been completed."

Earlier, Indian authorities reported 238 victims. On Saturday morning, AFP reported 288 victims citing its sources, but this information has not been confirmed yet. About 900 people were injured in the incident.