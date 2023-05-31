Health officials reveal number of children injured in bleacher collapse in southern Russia

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. One person was killed, and another 37 people were injured, including 24 children, when the bleachers at a sports center in the southern Russia city of Rostov-on-Don collapsed on Tuesday, the Russian Health Ministry told reporters on Wednesday.

"The latest reports say one was killed, and 37 more people were injured in an incident at the rowing canal in Rostov-on-Don," the public health officials said in a statement, adding that four of those injured were in serious condition and one was in critical condition.

According to the Health Ministry, the hospitalized victims have undergone surgery, while six injured children were treated remotely by the Moscow-based Russian Children’s Clinical Hospital, with the Federal Center for Disaster Medicine overseeing the provision of medical assistance.

The bleachers came crashing down during a youth football match. An investigation is underway. A criminal case has been initiated on charges of providing services that fail to meet safety requirements, leading to loss of life.