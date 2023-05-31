Kiev troops shell city of Shebekino in southwest Russia, woman injured — authorities

BELGOROD, May 31. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine shelled the city of Shebekino in southwest Russia’s Belgorod Region, one woman was injured, the region’s crisis response center said on Wednesday.

"The city of Shebekino was shelled. According to preliminary information, one woman was injured," the center said in a statement.

"Residential buildings were damaged. A number of vehicles caught fire," the statement says.

The Shebekino district that borders Ukraine has been under heavy Ukrainian fire over the past days. On Monday alone, 155 projectiles landed on its territory, including 48 in the district’s administrative center of Shebekino.