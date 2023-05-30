Debris of drone that hit Moscow apartment building to undergo examination

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Bomb engineers have inspected the debris of a drone that rammed into an apartment building in Moscow on Tuesday, and sent them for further examination.

A bomb squad and crime scene experts surveyed the debris in Leninsky Avenue, concluding they posed no threat, according to a TASS reporter at the scene. First responders held a meeting at the scene, and then the debris were put into a box and sent for further examination.

City crews are now cleaning up the scene and the police are starting to remove the cordon around the area.

Earlier on Tuesday, drones slammed into apartment buildings in Moscow’s Atlasova Street, Profsoyuznaya Street and Leninsky Avenue. City Hall said no serious injuries were reported. The Russian Defense Ministry said the incidents were a terrorist attack perpetrated by the Kiev regime, with eight fixed-wing drones aiming at targets in Moscow.