Kiev says unrelated to Tuesday’s drone attacks on Moscow

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Ukraine is not "directly involved" in Tuesday’s drone attacks on Moscow, Adviser to the Head of the Office of the Ukrainian President Mikhail Podolyak told a Ukrainian telethon audience on Tuesday.

"Certainly, we are not directly involved [in those attacks]," he said.

Moscow and the Moscow Region were attacked by drones early on Tuesday morning. Several buildings sustained minor damage, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said. According to the authorities, there were no casualties and emergency services are continuing to work at the scene.

The Russian Defense Ministry said eight unmanned aerial vehicles were used in the attack.