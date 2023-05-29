Blasts rock another Kiev neighborhood — mayor

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Explosions sounded in Kiev’s Desnyansky district on Monday, Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klichko said.

Earlier, ten blasts in downtown Kiev were reported. According to the mayor, a blaze caused by falling projectile debris is being extinguished in the Obolonsky district.

"Blasts in the Desnyansky district. An air defense [system] was working," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

As the Kiev municipal military administration specified, a fire caused by falling projectile debris broke out in the capital’s Podolsky district and was localized.

Currently, an air alert is in effect in Kiev and the Kiev region.