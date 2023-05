KRASNODAR, May 28. /TASS/. An unidentified drone fell down in the fields in Russia’s southern Krasnodar Territory, no one was hurt, local authorities said on Sunday.

"Today, an unidentified unmanned aerial vehicle fell down in the territory of the Krasnoarmeisky district. The incident occurred in the fields belonging to Kubris OOO (an agricultural company - TASS). No one was hurt," Yury Vasin, the district’s head, wrote on his Telegram channel.