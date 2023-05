GENICHESK, May 28. /TASS/. One was killed, and another person was wounded in a Ukrainian attack on Korsunka in the Novaya Kakhovka District of the Kherson Region, the district’s press service told reporters on Sunday.

"The locality of Korsunka in the Novaya Kakhovka District is being shelled by Ukrainian artillery. One was killed in the attack. <…> Also, a local female resident sustained wounds in a Ukrainian shell blast, she was hospitalized," the press service said in a statement.