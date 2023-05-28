Drones neutralized at attempt to attack oil refinery in Russia’s southwest

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Several unmanned aerial vehicles attempted to attack an oil refinery in the Krasnodar Region in southwestern Russia last night; they were neutralized, with no damage to the plant reported by the regional operations headquarters.

"At about 02:00 a.m. last night, several unidentified drones attempted to approach the premises of the Ilsky oil refinery. All of them were neutralized," the operations center in the Severskaya District wrote on Telegram on Sunday.

The refinery’s infrastructure was not damaged, while the resulting smoke was promptly eliminated by the plant’s emergency service. No casualties have been reported.

The oil refinery came under two drone attacks earlier this month, with no casualties reported either.