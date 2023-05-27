Ukrainian troops shell DPR 46 times over 24 hours, four wounded

DONETSK, May 27. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces have bombarded populated localities in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 46 times over the past 24 hours, launching 256 shells, the DPR mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes (JCCC) said overnight on Saturday.

According to data published on the mission’s Telegram channel, 46 instances of shelling using multiple-launch rocket systems and 155-mm, 152-mm and 122-mm caliber conventional artillery have been recorded. The strikes were delivered on Donetsk, Blagodatnoye, Gorlovka, Zaytsevo, Mariupol, Staromikhailovka and Yasinovataya. In all, 256 shells were launched.

Four civilians were injured in the bombardments and 12 houses and 8 civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged.