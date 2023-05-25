Administrative building in southwest Russia damaged in Ukrainian drone attack

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. An administrative building was damaged when an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Ukrainian armed forces dropped an explosive device in the settlement of Oktyabrsky in southwestern Russia’s Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Thursday.

"An explosive device was dropped from a drone in the settlement of Oktyabrsky. There were no injuries. An administrative building was damaged as a result of a drone attack," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

In his words, the building’s windows were smashed, its fa·ade and roof were damaged. First responders are working at the scene.